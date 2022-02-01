Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Carlisle Companies worth $126,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

NYSE:CSL opened at $223.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.88 and a 12 month high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

