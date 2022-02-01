Geode Capital Management LLC Has $123.32 Million Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,566 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of ShockWave Medical worth $123,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,594,000 after acquiring an additional 86,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,950,000 after purchasing an additional 66,813 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,071,000 after purchasing an additional 582,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 588,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

SWAV opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.69 and its 200-day moving average is $192.39. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.46 and a 1-year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total value of $9,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $219,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,200 shares of company stock worth $15,782,356. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.