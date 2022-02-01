Geode Capital Management LLC Has $131.25 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Amdocs worth $131,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amdocs by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,761 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Amdocs by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 174,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 4,191.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 161,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs stock opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.