Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Floor & Decor worth $148,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 97,848 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price objective on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

FND opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.19.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

