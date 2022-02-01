Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Deckers Outdoor worth $134,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

Shares of DECK opened at $320.23 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $289.23 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.