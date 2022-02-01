Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 102,331 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,331 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $143,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.79. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $116.19 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

