Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 13,621 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Axon Enterprise worth $145,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $119,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 463,710 shares worth $85,508,483. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $139.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.18 and its 200 day moving average is $169.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.09 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

