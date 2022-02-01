GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.14. GFL Environmental posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 34,487 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at $990,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 29.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after purchasing an additional 284,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 28,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

