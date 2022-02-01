Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $51.15 Million Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,150,000. EQT comprises 1.9% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EQT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,516 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,774,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,515,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 97,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34.

EQT declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

