Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,428,000. Live Nation Entertainment comprises 1.0% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Live Nation Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,658. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.42.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.