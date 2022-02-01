Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 34.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,998 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $16,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.88. 20,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,860. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total value of $25,237,830.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,996,043 shares of company stock worth $695,326,625 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

