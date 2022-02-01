Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 412,500 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,500 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $37.55. 41,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,901. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

