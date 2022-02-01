Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $11.68 Million Position in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ForgeRock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,466,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,359,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,742,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock Inc has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FORG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other ForgeRock news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

