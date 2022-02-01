Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stake Raised by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,005 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear accounts for 3.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.05% of Gildan Activewear worth $373,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.10. 2,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,502. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.