Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.35.

NYSE DNA opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

