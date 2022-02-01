Gladstone Capital (GLAD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GLAD opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $375.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

