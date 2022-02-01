Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.00. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 61,139 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $486.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 48,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.