Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.00. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 61,139 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $486.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter.
About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)
Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.
Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.