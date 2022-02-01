Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 231.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE GSL opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $973.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

