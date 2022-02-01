Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $115,659.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00116757 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

