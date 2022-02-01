Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 4.78% of TravelCenters of America worth $34,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TA. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

