Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $33.36 Million in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 855,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 37.19% of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSFP opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.