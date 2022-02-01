Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 53,365 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Simply Good Foods worth $38,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 315,017 shares of company stock worth $12,678,541 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

