GoNetwork Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $139,637.53 and approximately $5,639.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

GoNetwork Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

