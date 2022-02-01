Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives $14.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 290,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,375. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

