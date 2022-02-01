Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $138.83

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.83 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 142.23 ($1.91). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 141.80 ($1.91), with a volume of 2,538,687 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.92. The firm has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Martin McAdam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £6,600 ($8,873.35).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

