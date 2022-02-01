Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.92.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

