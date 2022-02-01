Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

