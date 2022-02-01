Greenleaf Trust Has $555,000 Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 11.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Telefónica by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Telefónica by 13.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Telefónica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TEF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

