Greenleaf Trust Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Noah were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 23.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 26.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Noah by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NOAH. DBS Vickers began coverage on Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.06 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.