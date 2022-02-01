Greenleaf Trust Has $737,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 394,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $114.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.47. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

