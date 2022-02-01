Greenleaf Trust Has $804,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.86.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX stock opened at $254.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $268.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

