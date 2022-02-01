Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Exelon were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 272,973 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Exelon by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

