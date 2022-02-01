Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $60.53.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 266.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 47,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

