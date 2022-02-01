GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,435 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of GTY Technology worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GTY Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,579,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 168,451 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,465,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 389,650 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,363,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTY Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

GTYH opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.