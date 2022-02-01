Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford Sells 12,142 Shares

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 12,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $12,870.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Anthony Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 90,487 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $105,869.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $362,746.68.

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 1,822.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

