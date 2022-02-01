Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) shares rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 23,710 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 20,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

About Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR)

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise, and residential broadband customers.

