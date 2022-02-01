HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

HONE opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $755.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

