Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$61.00 at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HDI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.50.
Shares of TSE:HDI traded up C$3.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 588,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,755. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$27.03 and a 52 week high of C$49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.88.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
