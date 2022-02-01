Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$61.00 at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HDI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.50.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of TSE:HDI traded up C$3.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 588,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,755. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$27.03 and a 52 week high of C$49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.88.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.1799999 EPS for the current year.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.