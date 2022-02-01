Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) traded up 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$47.51 and last traded at C$47.35. 198,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 76,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cormark cut their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.88.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 5.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.66%.

About Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

