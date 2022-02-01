Harmonic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 901% compared to the typical volume of 245 call options.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Harmonic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Harmonic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 372,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLIT. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $995.95 million, a PE ratio of 164.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.