Head to Head Review: EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) & PPL (NYSE:PPL)

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and PPL (NYSE:PPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnSync and PPL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PPL $7.61 billion 3.00 $1.47 billion ($1.71) -17.36

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Volatility & Risk

EnSync has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPL has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EnSync and PPL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A PPL 0 5 3 0 2.38

PPL has a consensus target price of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PPL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EnSync and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A PPL -21.26% 8.07% 2.64%

Summary

PPL beats EnSync on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of advanced energy storage, power electronic systems and engineered custom and semi-custom products. Its services include matrix energy management, internet of energy, system support and system design. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations of PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

