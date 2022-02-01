Head to Head Review: Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) versus ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Farfetch and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -43.15% N/A -26.30% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Farfetch and ITEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 1 2 8 0 2.64 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farfetch presently has a consensus price target of $49.64, suggesting a potential upside of 128.63%. Given Farfetch’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than ITEX.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farfetch and ITEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $1.67 billion 4.59 -$3.35 billion ($7.37) -2.95 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ITEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farfetch.

Summary

Farfetch beats ITEX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corp. operates as a marketplace for cashless business transactions. The firm provides services to its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.