Head-To-Head Review: Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) versus VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei N/A N/A N/A VIQ Solutions -63.51% -85.94% -40.37%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nuvei and VIQ Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 1 6 0 2.86 VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuvei presently has a consensus price target of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.56%. VIQ Solutions has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.51%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Nuvei.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvei and VIQ Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VIQ Solutions $31.75 million 1.89 -$11.15 million ($0.84) -2.39

Nuvei has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIQ Solutions.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments. The Technology and Related Revenue segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its proprietary technology. The Technology Services segment offers recording and transcription services. The firm serves the legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, corporate finance, and media industries. The company was founded on November 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

