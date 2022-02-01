HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €90.00 by Berenberg Bank

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €90.00 ($101.12) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($72.92) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.04) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.58 ($84.92).

HEI opened at €61.26 ($68.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of €61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.58. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €56.60 ($63.60) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($91.06).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

