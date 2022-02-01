HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Shares Down 1.3%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.56 and last traded at $34.56. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.55.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

