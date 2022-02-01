Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05, RTT News reports. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

NYSE:HP opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.79%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

