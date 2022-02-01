Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Up 5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) rose 5% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.14. Approximately 4,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,319,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.22.

About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

