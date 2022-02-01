Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.81 ($97.54).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 opened at €72.46 ($81.42) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($145.67). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €78.76.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.