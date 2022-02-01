Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTBK shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

HTBK traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 200,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,235. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $748.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,706 shares of company stock worth $150,881. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

