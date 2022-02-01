HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 31,821 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHLA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter worth $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter worth $309,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,944,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

About HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA)

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

